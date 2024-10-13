People do not like the way Modi is running the country: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the BJP not getting a majority in the recent Lok Sabha polls was a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the people do not like the way he is running the country.

Kejriwal was addressing a largely-attended thanksgiving rally in the Doda town of the Jammu division from where AAP candidate Mehraj Malik won the assembly election by polling 23,228 votes against BJP’s Gajay Singh Rana’s 18,690 votes whereby Jammu and Kashmir has become the fifth assembly in the country with the presence of AAP.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Minister Imran Hussain, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh also addressed the rally.

Advertisement

Amidst cheers, Kejriwal said, “I want to tell Modi ji that every election is a message to the leaders from the people. In this Lok Sabha election, Modi ji said that ‘we would win more than 400 seats’ but they won only 240 seats. What does this mean? This means that people are saying that they do not like the way Modi ji is running the country.”

Modi formed the government twice on the BJP’s strength but this time he had to seek support from two parties to return to power, he pointed out.

Attacking the Modi Government, Kejriwal said, “He (Modi) says that I (Kejriwal) distribute freebies to people. Yes, I do that for the uplift and betterment of 3 crore people and not benefitting my friend.”

Delhi was earlier witnessing a power cut of eight hours daily, but after AAP came to power, “we not only ensured uninterrupted electric supply but also made it “zero-bill” supply. Schools and hospitals in Delhi have also witnessed huge uplift”.

Kejriwal said the BJP is ruling in 22 states but failed to provide free electricity anywhere and improve the condition of schools and hospitals.

He said the Doda region is generating a huge quantity of hydroelectricity but why are the people here not getting a free power supply?

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah will take charge as the CM of Jammu and Kashmir very soon. He said, “We will support him in all ways possible for the development and well-being of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Like Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir has also been made a half state as all power has been given to the lieutenant governor. I would like to tell Omar Abdullah that if you face any problem in working, ask me, I know how to run Delhi where we daily face hurdles. Since the AAP has supported the Omar Abdullah Government, I hope Mehraj Malik, AAP MLA, will be given responsibility in his government so that he can serve the entire Jammu and Kashmir along with Doda,” ge said.

Criticising the BJP government for arresting AAP leaders, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, “They put Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, and Manish Sisodia in jail while Satyendra Jain is still in jail. But they could not stop us. I have said this many times that you can lock up Arvind Kejriwal but not his ideas and thoughts”.

Sanjay Singh said the AAP is working for the uplift and welfare of the needy people whereas the BJP government at the centre takes care of a few industrialists.

Mehraj Malik said he was inspired by Kejriwal and the work done by him in the national capital. He brought about change in Delhi and was a “ray of hope” for Jammu and Kashmir and AAP will march forward in the state.