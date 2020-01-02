The Peera Garhi fire case in Delhi in which a firefighter was killed and 14 others were injured on Thursday has been transferred to the Crime Branch, police said.

A battery factory collapsed in northwest Delhi following an explosion due to a fire that broke out early in the morning, officials said. “The Peeragarhi fire case has been transferred to the Crime Branch,” an official said.

The fire department said they received a call around 4.23 am about a fire in the factory at Udoh Nagar area after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A total of 35 fire tenders are at the spot and rescue operations are underway. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also at the spot. Reports of any casualties were yet not available. Reason for the fire is not yet known.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, expressed concern over the fire incident in Peera Garhi and said that he is closely monitoring the situation.

बेहद दुःख के साथ बताना पड़ रहा है कि लोगों को आग से बचाते बचाते हमारा एक जाँबाज़ शहीद हो गया। हमारे firemen बेहद जोखिम भरी परिस्थितियों में अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर लोगों को बचाते हैं। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे https://t.co/Z6K2dYVazW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 2, 2020

On December 23, at least nine people were killed and 10 others injured after a massive fire broke out in a cloth warehouse in Northwest Delhi’s Kirari area shortly after midnight.

Earlier in the month, a massive blaze had broken out in a four-storey building comprising illegal factories in north Delhi’s congested Anaj Mandi area, killing 43 people.