Peace Push Prevails: Air, Land, and Sea Strikes To Stop Amidst India-Pak’s Ceasefire Announcement

Ending days of unrest following the heightened tensions after military actions between India and Pakistan, a ceasefire was announced today. India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the same.

In a media briefing today evening, Misri said that Pakistan’s Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called its Indian counterpart at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. “It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours,” said Misri.

Earlier, U.S President Donald Trump has announced that both the countries have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire.” Trump, made the announcement , in a post on Truth Social, today evening.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries for using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also announced the ceasefire agreement between the two nations in a tweet. “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!” he wrote.

On May 7, India lad launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the killings of 26 tourists by Pakistan sponsored terrorists in Pahalgam. This led to increased tensions and military actions being carried out by both the countries.