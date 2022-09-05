PDP announces fight for “restoration of rights and dignity”

A day after Ghulam Nabi Azad pledged to strive for restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday extended unconditional support to political organisations which are ready to join the fight for the “restoration of rights and dignity” of the people of J&K.

The PDP announced this in a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party held in Srinagar under the chairmanship of Mehbooba Mufti. Committee discussed the current political situation and talked over measures to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

In a resolution passed at the meeting, the party batted for a united fight to restore the dignity and constitutional rights of the state that were enshrined in the Constitution of India.

“The party calls for a united fight to restore the dignity and constitutional rights of the state that are enshrined in the Constitution of India. The party will extend unqualified support to other political parties in this joint fight and will look forward and welcome the support of others” the resolution reads.

The PDP also reiterated its stand of calling on the Centre to restart dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Pakistan to put an end to bloodshed in the region, asserting that the route to permanent peace and prosperity for the region “passes through” J&K.

“We reiterate our commitment to the basic charter of PDP to struggle for the resolution of the external and internal dimensions of the problem of J&K. We implore the government of India to restart dialogue both with the people of J&K and Pakistan to put an end to the bloodshed here,” resolution mentioned.

Party also renewed its demand for the resumption of cross-Line of Control trade with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“Trading along these routes would make more political, diplomatic and humanitarian sense than the attempts at normalising relations with Pakistan through trade and sports,” it said.

It said the PDP unequivocally calls for restoration of the democratic rights of the state of J&K. “For this the party will under the leadership of Mehbooba Mufti strive through all constitutional, democratic and non-violent means,” the resolution reads.

“The unconstitutional scrapping of the state, its status and constitution need to be reversed. All unconstitutional actions taken on August 5, 2019 and since, rolling out of measures to disenfranchise, disempower and humiliate the people of the state are unacceptable to the party,” it said.

The party went on to express “deep concern and anguish about the targeted attacks on innocent civilians, especially Pandit community,” and termed it as a failure of the government in ensuring their safety.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the efforts of all stakeholders made over many decades especially post 2002 to rehabilitate the Pandit community with dignity in the rightful homes receiving serious setback”.

PAC also accused the BJP of forcing a demographic change in the state. “This sinister plan hits at the very foundation of our forefathers’ dreams and decision to align with a secular, inclusive India.

“It’s ironical that the only state in South Asia that defied the communal logic of partition is now facing an onslaught of numbers,” the resolution said.