PDA only option to defeat BJP in future elections, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that the public supported the Samajwadi Party in the Lok Sabha elections, and now it is time to prepare for future elections to defeat the BJP.

“Samajwadi Party has the power to stop the BJP in the country. This is also the only option in Uttar Pradesh, as only the PDA can defeat the BJP in future elections,” he claimed.

Akhilesh Yadav was addressing a party workers’ meeting at the Samajwadi Party’s state headquarters here on Thursday.

He said that the Constitution is in danger due to the BJP’s reluctance to implement reservation. Therefore, the fight of the Samajwadi Party is not over, and the SP will need to work for the new generation in the future.

The SP president also claimed that the BJP is scared of PDA. Therefore, the BJP is attempting to defame the leadership of the Samajwadi Party and implicate innocent people in false cases.

“The development of UP has come to a standstill. Law and order have collapsed. The power-hungry BJP will continue to make new moves, and we have to be cautious about that,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said that people are suffering under BJP rule.” Inflation is at its peak. The youth are troubled by unemployment, and the BJP has betrayed farmers who are not receiving MSP. The claim of doubling farmers’ income has proven to be a fraud. False claims have been made about capital investment in the state as not a single new industry or power plant has been established,” he said.

Calling on party supporters to leave no stone unturned in forming the Samajwadi Party government in the state in 2027, he alleged that the BJP has pushed the state back decades. Only after the formation of a Samajwadi Party government will there be a change in people’s lives and an improvement in the condition of villages,” he added.