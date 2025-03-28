PCC chief Karra demands effective strategy to tackle terrorism in Jammu region

Expressing concern over a series of terrorist incidents in the Jammu division, J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra said on Friday that the balloon of “false and misleading” claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir by the BJP government stands burst.

In a statement, Karra said a number of incidents of terrorism have happened in the Jammu region in the recent past but the Centre remains in denial mode to divert attention of the people. The Central government ignored the warning signals and the voice of people from ground, leading to deterioration of the situation, he alleged.

Paying rich tributes to the martyred policemen who laid down their lives while bravely fighting the militants in the Kathua area, Karra termed the situation in parts of Jammu as “grim” and demanded more effective strategy to deal with the worsening situation.

He demanded a more effective strategy to control the situation by seeking active cooperation of people and the elected representatives. He asked the Central government to accept the ground reality and the challenge, in order to control the situation.

He said the situation is worst in the Kathua district and there is fear amongst the common people due to a series of incidents including mysterious disappearances and killings, while the police are clueless, which makes things more serious.