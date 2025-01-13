Paytm launches ‘Bhavya Mahakumbh QR’ at Mahakumbh mela in Prayagraj

The leading payments company, Paytm, has deployed its pioneered SoundBox and Card Machines across the Maha Kumbh mela, ensuring seamless mobile payment acceptance for crores of pilgrims attending this historic event.

Paytm has also launched the ‘Bhavya Mahakumbh QR,’ designed specifically for Maha Kumbh. This unique QR code is a tribute to the spiritual and cultural significance of the event, enabling merchants to offer seamless digital payment acceptance and enhancing the overall experience for pilgrims.

The company has also introduced ‘Suraksha aur Suvidha ka Mahasangam,’ a special campaign offering Paytm Gold worth Rs 1 crore and lakhs of cashback every day.

Pilgrims participating in the lucky draw can view the winners’ names announced daily on the Paytm app. This initiative celebrates the spirit of Maha Kumbh while ensuring a seamless and secure payment experience for pilgrims.

Paytm has arranged facilities for the pilgrims at Mahakumbh where they can seamlessly pay for parking, eateries, daily commutes, experiences, and travel arrangements using Paytm UPI, UPI Lite and card payments.

Additionally, they can link their Rupay Credit Card on the Paytm app to make card payments directly through their phones while on the move.

Celebrated every 12 years, Mahakumbh is held in Prayagraj, and is one of the world’s largest religious events. The Kumbh Mela brings together people from all walks of life in a remarkable display of faith.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone on commencement of Mahakumbh 2025 at Prayagraj. The PM remarked that it is a very special day for crores of people who cherish ‘Bharatiya’ values and culture. And Mahakumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony.

“A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture! Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony,” the Prime Minister posted on X.