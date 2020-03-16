In order to ensure facility for those affected from coronavirus, the Delhi government has on Monday said it is offering ‘pay and use’ quarantine facilities in three premier hotels in the Aerocity near the airport.

These three hotels are — RedFox, IBIS and Lemon Tree, where the infected persons can get the pay and use quarantine facilities.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The Delhi government has asked the three hotels near the airport to set aside 182 rooms for this purpose, at a fixed price.”

“Those who need to use these hotels will need to pay. These hotels in Delhi can be booked for the mandatory ’14-day quarantine’ for travellers reaching Delhi from abroad. The bills will have to be paid by the guests who want luxurious isolation during the quarantine,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said there are many coming from abroad who are quarantined require high-end facilities.

“We are also going for home quarantine and keeping an eye on those who have been kept in isolation at home. We request them to not get involved with people to not let the coronavirus spread,” he said.

Those who want to use the quarantine facility in these three hotels, need to pay a maximum of Rs 3100 per day. The facility has been started from Monday itself.

The chief minister urged citizens to avoid social gatherings as much as they can. He also advised them to take proper precautions and wash hands regularly.

Delhi government also decided to shut down all the gyms, night clubs, spas till March 31. Any gathering with more than 50 persons are not allowed in the national capital, except weddings.

“All gyms, night clubs, spas to be closed till March 31. Any gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed. For weddings also, we request if they can be postponed then please do so,” he said.