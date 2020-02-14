Hardik Patel’s wife Kinjal has claimed that the Patidar leader has been missing for 20 days while accusing the Gujarat administration of targeting her husband.

“My husband is missing for 20 days, we have no information regarding his whereabouts. We are deeply pained by his absence and want the people to think whether they can bear this kind of separation,” Kinjal alleges in a video shared on the internet.

“In 2017, this government was saying that all cases on Patidars will be taken back. Then why are they targeting Hardik alone, why not the two other leaders of the Patidar movement who joined BJP,” she further alleged.

“This government does not want Hardik to meet and interact with the people and stop raising the issues of the public,” she says.

Though the whereabouts of Hardik Patel are yet to be traced, he had last congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his victory in the assembly elections, through a message from his verified handle on Twitter on February 11.

Earlier on February 10 through social media, Patel had accused the Gujarat government of trying to lock him up in jail as the panchayat elections were drawing near in the state.

In his tweet, Patel said, “Four years ago Gujarat Police filed a false case against me, during the Lok Sabha elections I asked the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner for the details of cases against me, but this case was not against me. Fifteen days back, the police arrived at my house to take me into custody, but I was not in my house,” a tweet in Hindi said.

“Hearing on my anticipatory bail petition is ongoing in this false case in the high court. Many non-bailable warrants have also been issued against me. Panchayat elections are drawing near in Gujarat, that is why BJP wants to lock me up in jail. I will continue the fight of the public against BJP. Will meet soon, Jai Hind,” his second tweet read.

Kinjal had on Monday also claimed her husband was untraceable since his release from jail on January 24. He was arrested on January 18.

Kinjal said he had not made any contact with the family though he had tweeted about his release. “Has been released from detention of dictatorship. But what’s my fault,” he had tweeted on January 24.

Kinjal has also claimed the police often visited her house at odd hours.

Meanwhile, the Congress has said the Gujarat Police were misusing their power and had charged the Patidar leader in several cases.

(With agency inputs)