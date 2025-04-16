Path to defeat BJP-RSS goes through Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the battle against the BJP and its ideological mother RSS is not just political but ideological.

Addressing the district workers convention in Gujarat’s Modasa, he said the Congress is the only party that can defeat the BJP-RSS, and the path to this goes through Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The ongoing fight is not just a political fight, but also a fight of ideologies between the BJP-RSS and the Congress… The whole country knows that if anyone can defeat the BJP, it is only the Congress party. If we have to defeat the RSS and BJP in the country, the path goes through Gujarat…,” he said.

Highlighting the organisational issues that have been hurting the Congress party’s prospects in Gujarat for decades, Gandhi promised more power and recognition to district units.

“The districts should not be run from Ahmedabad… the districts should run from the district. The district leaders should be strengthened. The district president should be handed responsibility and power. We are starting this work now,” he added.

Launching a scathing attack on Modi over unemployment and wealth distribution, the Congress leader said, “There is unemployment in the country. The wealth of the country is being handed over to select people. Everything is available to them.”

He cited the example of the Mumbai airport being handed over to the Adani Group. “A CBI case was started and Mumbai airport became Adani’s. All this is happening and the people of the country, including Gujarat, are watching everything,” the Congress leader added.

