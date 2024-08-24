Patanjali’s ayurvedic medicine ‘Bronchom’ is more effective than steroids in Asthma: Study

In a significant breakthrough for Ayurvedic medicine, ‘Bronchom’, a treatment developed by Patanjali, has been found to be more effective than conventional steroids in treating asthma, according to a recent study published in the international journal Molecular Medicine.

Patanjali’s Acharya Balkrishna explained that traditional allopathic treatments often resort to powerful steroids when other medications fail.

“While these steroids may offer temporary relief, they are notorious for their severe side effects, often leaving patients in a dire condition with little hope for a cure, he stated.

‘Bronchom’, Balkrishna added, “offers a new lease on life for asthma patients.”

“The medicine has shown efficacy where even allopathic steroids fall short, and it does so without the adverse side effects associated with steroids,” he added further.

The study, conducted on a mouse model of Mixed Granulocytic Asthma, revealed that ‘Bronchom’ reduced hyperresponsiveness in a dose-dependent manner.

Furthermore, it significantly improved conditions related to eosinophils, neutrophils, and mucus secretion in the respiratory system—areas where it outperformed traditional steroids.

The full research paper is available online at (https://molmed.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s10020-024-00888-7)

