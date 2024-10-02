Patanjali Wellness Centre opens integrated holistic healthcare services in Guwahati

Patanjali Wellness Centre – North East India’s first integrated holistic healthcare initiative, was inaugurated by social reformer and the CMD of Pride East Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Mrs Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 in the presence of Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev.

Located in the heart of North East India, on the sacred grounds of Maa Kamakhya and the banks of the Brahmaputra River, the centre in Guwahati represents a significant step in bringing holistic healthcare to the region.

This initiative, inspired by the teachings of Srimanta Shankardev and Sri Sri Madhav Dev, merges ancient traditions with modern wellness practices.

Under the guidance of Baba Ramdev Maharaj and Acharya Balkrishna, Patanjali Wellness Guwahati will offer a wide array of health services, including Yoga, Ayurveda, Panchkarma, Shatkarma, Leech Therapy, acupressure, acupuncture, and naturopathy.

The centre aims to provide a comprehensive, integrative approach to health and wellness.

Speaking on the occasion at the newly established facility, Baba Ramdev provided detailed insights into the centre’s offerings and introduced Sadhvi Dev Swroop, Swami Jagatdev and Swami Samagradev under whose guidance the centre would function.

Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust is also involved in various initiatives across Assam and the Northeast region, including education, organic farming, and environmental conservation.

In the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), two schools under the Bhartiya Shiksha Board—‘Acharyakulam’—are offering free education to more than 500 children in Chirang and over 700 students in Kumarikata.

A similar school is operating in Seijosa, Arunachal Pradesh. The Bhartiya Shiksha Board, established by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, integrates ancient and modern educational practices.

Additionally, organic farming, cow rearing, and medicinal plant cultivation projects are underway in Kumarikata and Chirang.

An international-level school for 1,500 students is also under construction in Kumarikata.

Baba Ramdev said that the establishment of the Patanjali Wellness Centre will not only promote health but also create significant employment opportunities for the local community.

“We are dedicated to nurturing local talent by offering jobs in healthcare services such as doctors, therapists, and support staff,” he stated.

Several dignitaries, including Dr. Kaushlendra (Naturopathy), Vaidhya Aditya (Ayurveda), Dr. Madhuri (Naturopathy), Dr. Darathee (Physiotherapy), and Vaidhya Satya Prakash (Ayurveda), graced the event, alongside esteemed members of the Patanjali family, Mr. Vivek Daga and Mr. Vikash Khandelwal.