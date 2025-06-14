Patanjali University to host ‘Yoga Unplugged – Youth Festival 2025’ from June 17-19

In collaboration with the Ministry of AYUSH and the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), the Faculty of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences at Patanjali University, Haridwar, is all set to host a three-day national event, ‘Yoga Unplugged – Youth Fest 2025’.

An announcement to this effect was made by Dr Toran Singh, the Dean of the Faculty of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences.

Dr Singh stated that the festival will be organised with the blessings of Swami Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, and Sadhvi Devpriya.

The event will also witness the presence of AYUSH officials, yoga scientists, top spiritual personalities of the country, and several national-level dignitaries.

Scheduled to be held from June 17 to 19, 2025, the unique youth-centric celebration aims to present the ancient science of yoga to the younger generation through creative, innovative, and contemporary formats.

Dr Singh emphasised that the event seeks to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity by harnessing artistic and digital tools to highlight the relevance of yoga in today’s student life, thereby promoting the integration of yoga into daily routines for holistic health and well-being.

He said that over five reputed colleges are expected to participate in the event, with more than 125 students competing in various events and presentations.

Key highlights of the programme include Yoga Fusion Dance, Yoga Olympiad, theme-based Skits and street theatre (Nukkad Natak), cultural performances, Yoga Short Film Contest (‘Yoga Ghibli’), AI-powered Yoga Video Competition, and Yoga Reels Contest (Instagram/YouTube).