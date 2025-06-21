Patanjali University marks International Yoga Day with tree plantation and Ganga clean-up drive under ‘Green Yoga Programme’

To spread the message of environmental protection and public awareness, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali University on Saturday organised a grand event under the Green Yoga Programme on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

The initiative featured activities such as tree plantation and a Ganga clean-up drive as part of its social welfare outreach.

Medicinal and shady trees were collectively planted across the university campus, cowshed, and wellness centre. Simultaneously, a Ganga cleanliness drive was conducted at the Rishikul Ghat, where volunteers cleaned the riverbanks as part of the Swachh Ganga initiative.

The programme saw enthusiastic participation from the university’s Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mayank Kumar Agrawal; Registrar, Shri Alok Kumar Singh; Dean of Academics, Dr. Ritwik Bisaria; Controller of Examinations, Prof. Arvind Kumar Singh; Head of the Department of Naturopathy and Yoga Therapy, Dr. Kanak Soni; along with faculty members, trainers, research scholars, and students.

Recognising Patanjali University’s notable contributions in the fields of Yoga and Ayurveda, the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, awarded a grant of ₹2 lakh to the university for organising the Green Yoga Programme.

A formal approval order was issued by MDNIY on June 13, 2025, granting in-principle approval to Acharya Balkrishna, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, to conduct the programme.

The primary objective of the initiative is to integrate environmental conservation with the practice of Yoga, and to inspire society to adopt a green lifestyle and sustainable health practices.

This initiative underscores the intrinsic connection between Yoga, nature, and cleanliness, aiming to bring about a positive transformation in society.

The joint efforts of Patanjali University, the Ministry of AYUSH, and the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga represent a commendable and inspiring step towards promoting environmental consciousness and health-centric activities across the country.