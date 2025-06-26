Patanjali University joins hands with top universities to promote traditional knowledge

Patanjali University and its research wing have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with three well-known universities in India.

The announcement was made by Acharya Balkrishna on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the joint effort to work together in the fields of education, health, Ayurveda, yoga, Indian traditional wisdom, and skill development.

The three universities joining hands with Patanjali are Raja Shankar Shah University in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, Hemchand Yadav University in Durg, Chhattisgarh, and Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramodaya University in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh.

The MoU signing event was graced by the presence of key academic figures including Professor Indra Prasad Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of Raja Shankar Shah University; Dr. Sanjay Tiwari, Vice Chancellor of Hemchand Yadav University; and Professor Bharat Mishra, Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramodaya University.

All three leaders expressed appreciation for Patanjali’s work in reviving India’s ancient traditions and for its growing role in national development.

They acknowledged the university’s commitment to promoting Ayurveda, yoga, and Indian philosophical thought in ways that resonate with modern educational needs.

According to Acharya Balkrishna, this collaboration is more than a formal agreement. It is a collective effort toward a larger mission of national reconstruction through indigenous knowledge. He described the initiative as part of the “Rishi Kranti,” “Yoga Kranti,” and “Shiksha Kranti”, revolutions in sage-led knowledge, yoga, and education respectively.

He expressed full confidence that this journey will continue to benefit millions of people across India.

The MoUs will allow all four institutions to collaborate on research, conduct joint training programs, share academic resources, and promote educational outreach grounded in Indian values and practices.