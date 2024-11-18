Patanjali University hosts national workshop on ‘Self-Reliance in Health Protection’

A seven-day national workshop on ‘Self-Reliance in Health Protection’ was organized jointly by the Department of Philosophy and Sanskrit at Patanjali University. The workshop was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna.

The chief patron of the workshop, Prof. Sadhvi Devpriya, the chief guest, Prof. Narayan P. from the National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, and special guests Dr. Anita Rajpal from Hindu College, Delhi, and Dr. Babita Sharma from Gurukul Kangri University, shared their insights during the event.

Workshop coordinator Dr. Gautam R. stated that the workshop includes the participation of 20 students from Central Sanskrit University, Devprayag, and 60 students from Patanjali University. The workshop will train students in techniques such as yoga, Ayurveda, naturopathy, and acupressure to maintain personal health.

Dr. Gautam further shared that the Departments of Philosophy and Sanskrit have received three major projects. Under the guidance of Prof. Sadhvi Devpriya, the first project involves integrating Sanskrit, Ayurveda, Yoga, and Tantra studies into the curriculum.

The second project, led by Dr. Gautam, focuses on an evening Sanskrit course. The third project, directed by Dr. Swami Parmarthadev, explores the role of Upanishads in addressing post-COVID global challenges.

The event was graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mayank Agrawal, ODL Director Prof. Satyendra Mittal, Registrar Dr. Praveen Punia, Dr. Manohar Lal Arya, Dr. Swami Parmarthadev, Swami Arshadev, Prof. K.N.S. Yadav, Prof. A.K. Singh, Prof. Omnarayan Tiwari, Dr. Ganesh Pandya, Dr. Pragyanadev, Dr. Sanwar Singh, Dr. Vaishali, Dr. Alka, and Dr. Bhagirathi, among others.