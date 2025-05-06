Patanjali organises one-day conference on “Museum of Origin and Continuum”

A one-day national conference on the theme ‘Museum of Origin and Continuum’ was organized with the joint efforts of the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Patanjali Research Foundation, and Patanjali University.

The event brought together leading historians, geologists, and scholars of the Indian knowledge system alongside revered figures like Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna for a meaningful exchange of ideas.

Prof. Anil Sahasrabuddhe, Chairperson of the Executive Committee of NAAC, stated that Patanjali’s work in the field of historical documentation and authentication will inspire future generations and reconnect people with their roots.

Dr. Y.S. Rawat, Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India, appreciated Patanjali’s efforts in heritage conservation. He said Patanjali’s archaeological pursuits will play a vital role in reviving global historical narratives.

Ramdev remarked that India’s glorious history was deliberately suppressed, and now Patanjali has undertaken the responsibility to preserve and promote the country’s golden heritage.

Balkrishna emphasized that Indian history is, in essence, world history. He stated that Patanjali is committed to restoring India’s ancient history, classical traditions, and scientific knowledge on a global platform.

Prof. M.G. Thakkar, Director of BSIP, gave a conceptual framework presentation, while Dr. Rashmi Mittal, Head of History and Archaeology at Patanjali Research Foundation, provided an introductory presentation on “New Insights into Human History from a Scientific Perspective.”

The technical session featured lectures by Prof. G. Suryanarayana Murthy, Head of IKS Division, Ministry of Education, Architect Parth Thakkar from Ahmedabad, Dr. Rajesh Prasad, Director of Allahabad Museum, Dr. Anand Bardhan, Assistant Professor, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi, Dr. Dharamveer Sharma, Former Director, ASI, Dr. Puneet Gupta, Oncologist and Historian, Mr. Suresh Chavhanke, Chairman, Sudarshan News, Ms. Geetanjali Barua, Secretary, CHINAKI – A Centre for Heritage, Architect Shubinoy Banerjee from New Delhi, Dr. A.S. Satyendra Kumar, Assistant Professor, Conservation Division, IGNCA and Mr. Aastik Bhardwaj, Project Coordinator, Conservation Department, IGNCA.