Patanjali and Tripura govt to collaborate on holistic development initiatives

In what looks like a major development for socio-economic future of Tripura, Patanjali is stepping in with promises of collaboration in multiple sectors, from yoga and wellness to education and biodiversity.

Acharya Balkrishna, the Secretary General of Patanjali Yogpeeth, recently visited the northeastern state and shared updates on social media after holding high-level discussions with Tripura’s Chief Minister, Dr. Manik Saha, and senior bureaucrats.

The discussions, as shared by both leaders, focused on ways Patanjali could contribute to the state’s progress by setting up initiatives across yoga, wellness, spiritual tourism, biodiversity conservation, and educational projects.

“Tripura ke vikas mein Patanjali karega sahyog,” Acharya Balkrishna posted, highlighting Patanjali’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with the state government.

Chief Minister Manik Saha echoed this spirit of collaboration, describing the meeting as a step toward meaningful partnerships. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Exciting collaborations ahead! Discussed potential partnership with Dr. Acharya Balkrishna… Soon, signing an MoU to boost Tripura’s socio-economic growth.”

Exciting collaborations ahead! Discussed potential partnership with Dr. Acharya Balkrishna, Secretary General, Patanjali Yogpeeth & team, focusing on yoga, spiritual tourism, wellness, biodiversity, education, and more. Soon, signing an MoU to boost Tripura’s socio-economic… pic.twitter.com/Gt6fpbKCzd — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) June 4, 2025

The mood on the ground, too, charged with enthusiasm. Upon arriving in Tripura, Acharya Balkrishna and his team were warmly welcomed by members of the Patanjali Yog Samiti in the state.

Expressing his gratitude, he said that the devotion and dedication shown by the committee members reflects the strength of the Patanjali organisation and its deeper purpose, to serve the nation and uplift lives through wellness and cultural revival.

“Meeting everyone filled me with joy,” he shared, adding that this energy will now carry Patanjali’s initiatives forward in Tripura with even more momentum.