18 killed in road accident in UP

In a tragic road accident on Lucknow- Agra Expressway, at least 18 people were killed and 19 others injured when a private double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker in Unnao district early Wednesday.

According to police, the bus was going from Sheohar in Bihar to Delhi on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway when the accident took place. The bus collided with the milk tanker on the airstrip under Behta Mujawar police station area when the bus driver tried to overtake from the left side at around 5:30 am.

As per the report, 18 bus passengers, including two women and a 10-year old child, died in the accident. As many as 19 passengers were seriously injured. At least 50 passengers, including children, were travelling in the bus.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police (SP)Siddharth Shankar Meena and Circle Officer (CO) Arvind Kumar reached the accident spot on receiving the news.

The CO said that efforts were being made to identify the deceased on the basis of tickets booked through the travel company. After the incident, the injured have been admitted to hospital.

CO Arvind Singh said that the bus was going from Bihar to Delhi with mostly labourers traveling.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. The CM directed the officials to immediately reach the spot and carry out the relief work expeditiously.

State Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “There has been a massive road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, 18 people are reported killed and 19 people injured.The injured are being taken to high level hospitals while all the hospitals of Unnao, Kanpur have been put on alert.”

He said that most of the injured were from Bihar, and the UP government was in touch with their counterparts in Bihar.

“The reasons for the incident will be known after investigation but at present, the treatment of the injured is our priority,” he added.