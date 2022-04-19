Party leader should belong to Gandhi family: KV Thomas

The Senior Congress party leader KV Thomas, on Monday, disagreed with the former vice-chairman of Rajya Sabha PJ Kurien’s alleged statements against the party leader Rahul Gandhi that he does not consult senior members, and party’s leadership need not necessarily with the one belonging to the Gandhi family.

Earlier the G-23 leader, Kurien had said that the party leader Rahul Gandhi does not consult any senior leaders of the party. He also said that there is no need for the party president to belong to the Gandhi family only. However, Thomas partially supported Kurien’s statement, he also said that without a member of the party, the party would wither off.

Expressing his good relations with the party’s president Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Thomas said, “Unfortunately Rahul is taking a different attitude. I am not angry with him. I am only pained.”

He believes that in the absence of Congress, the communal violence in the country will prevail more.

“On these grounds, we have been demanding that Rahul Gandhi or any member of the family should take leadership, either Priyanka can take it. Madam Gandhi is naturally acceptable to everybody. But because of the health reasons, she can’t come forward,” he added.

On the concern of party leadership, Thomas stood firm on his choice for Rahul as the next president of the party, with Priyanka Gandhi being the alternative.