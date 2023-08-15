Partition of India was historic mistake, says MP CM Chouhan

On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Partition of India in 1947 was a historic mistake and imposing Article 370 on J&K was another mistake, however, the Modi-led Centre brought the concept of ‘one nation and one rule’ in 2019.

After hoisting the Tricolour at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Tuesday, Chouhan said, “India became independent because of the penance and sacrifice of the revolutionaries. But, there is still a pain in our chests. We got freedom, but did not get a united India. At that time, a historic mistake was made and India was divided into two… the pain of partition still remains.”

The Chief Minister read out a long list of developments Madhya Pradesh has witnessed in the past two decades of BJP rule and also made a slew of promises to the people.

Advertisement

He also did not miss an opportunity to attack the Congress.

Keeping in mind the Assembly elections around four months away, the longest serving Chief Minister of the state, Chouhan asserted that more than one crore people will be brought out of the ‘poverty line’ and the per capita income would double.

During his long speech, CM Chouhan hailed Prime Minister Minister Narendra Modi for his charismatic leadership.

“Another historical mistake happened at that time when our forces were fighting for the freedom of Kashmir and suddenly there was a ceasefire. Later a part of Kashmir remained in Pakistan. By imposing Article 370 on Kashmir which was in India, it was not allowed to unite with India. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Article 370 was abrogated,” he added.