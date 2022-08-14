Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi pays homage to those who lost lives during partition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid homage to all those who lost their lives during the partition of India and Pakistan to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

He tweeted, “Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history.”

PM had last year announced that August 14 will be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ to remind the nation of the sufferings and sacrifices of Indians during the partition in 1947.

In his speech last year, he said, “Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.”

Besides, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated an exhibition on the theme ‘Horrors of Partition’ at the Parliament Library Building.

Last year, while talking about the government’s decision, to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14, the Prime Minister said, “We celebrate independence, but the pain of partition still pierces the chest of India. It is one of the greatest tragedies of the last century and to remember the people who lost their lives during the partition, to honour the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India during the partition, we have decided to celebrate Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.”

After announcing the Centre’s decision to observe the day, PM tweeted, “May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony, and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony, and human empowerment.”