Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his family arrived at the Ayodhya town of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday afternoon to pay obeisance at the Ram temple as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government completes 100 days in office.

Addressing the public, Thackeray said that he sure has parted ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but not Hindutva. While asserting that BJP does not mean Hindutva, he said, “Hindutva is different, BJP is different”.

The chief minister further announced an offer of Rs 1 crore for the construction of the Ram temple from his trust’s fund.

“Today, I want to announce that not from the state government, but from my trust, I offer an amount of Rs. 1 crore,” he said.

Uddhav Thackeray stated that he is in Ayodhya to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. “I have with me today several members of my ‘Bhagwa’ family. It is my third visit in the last 1.5 years. I will also offer prayers today.”

Thackeray along with his family is slated to visit the temple around 4.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the ‘Saryu Aarti’ ritual as well any public meeting of Thackeray have been cancelled in the wake of the Coronavirus scare.

Party leader Sanjay Raut and a group of Shiv Sena workers are already in Ayodhya since the past five days to oversee the arrangements for the visit of Thackeray and his family.

There is a possibility of a meeting of Thackeray with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition formed after the 2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra comprises Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party, Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and Sonia Gandhi’s Congress, along with Samajwadi Party, Peasants and Workers Party of India, Prahar Janshakti Party and Independent MLAs.

After breaking off from its old ally BJP to form the recent government in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray had in January said that though he has found new allies in state politics, he has not changed his “saffron” colour.

The Shiv Sena had joined hands with the Congress and NCP, its traditional adversaries, after its alliance with the BJP collapsed over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.