Parliament Stalemate continues: Both Houses adjourned till tomorrow over Soros, Adani

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day on Tuesday after sloganeering and ruckus prevailed, leading to disruption of legislative business.

As soon as the Lok Sabha met for the day, Speaker Om Birla requested all MPs not to disrupt the proceedings of the House and follow parliamentary etiquette and traditions. He said, ”Parliament is a sacred place, all Members should maintain its dignity.”

He stated that such behaviour is not in line with the norms of this House and urged senior members to maintain decorum and set a positive example for the nation.

Birla highlighted the importance of articulating differences respectfully, noting that over the past 75 years, Parliament has been a platform for constructive debate.

Opposition party members continued to disrupt the Question Hour and the House was adjourned till 12 Noon.

When the House reconvened, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasised the importance of maintaining parliamentary proceedings, despite any issues that may arise.

He questioned the connection between George Soros and Congress and slammed the Congress for working with Soros against India’s interests.

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal introduced The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 in the House of the People.

Amid din, the Chair adjourned the House till tomorrow.

As soon as the Rajya Sabha assembled for the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the 10th December, marks the 76th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the United Nations in 1948.

He said, ”The theme this year, “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now,” emphasises the transformative power of human rights in building a more peaceful, egalitarian, just and sustainable future. Human rights guide us in addressing global challenges and empowering individuals and communities. As we reflect on the progress made, we reaffirm our commitment to protecting and promoting these rights.”

Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Nadda moved motion for election to the AIIMS, Rishikesh and AIIMS, Deoghar in the House which was accepted in the Upper House

Amid massive uproar, Leader of the House J P Nadda questioned Congress-Soros links. He said, “The incident that we are witnessing in the country is linked to an international organization, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). This organization works to destabilise countries and harm their sovereignty. History is a witness to this, and we all know that the issues reported by OCCRP were raised here by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, proving that they are trying to use foreign powers as tools to bring instability to the country…”

As the sloganeering continued, the Chair adjourned the House till tomorrow.

Outside the House, Rijiju said, “Rahul Gandhi has nothing to lose because he can’t feel people’s pain & problem, but other MPs do.’’

”Samajwadi Party, TMC, all Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha, some Congress MPs in Lok Sabha & many Party MPs are really interested to participate in the Parliament Debate & Discussion,” he said in his post on X.

“This link between George Soros and Congress leadership is not an allegation made by the BJP. It is a report in the public domain and everybody is aware of that. Rahul Gandhi’s conduct and all his activities are very well known to the people,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, in Parliament premises, Congress lawmaker Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the government for avoiding discussions. “We try every day to have a discussion, but they don’t want to have a discussion…that’s why they get the House adjourned for any reason…” she said.

Her party colleague Shashi Tharoor said, “It is very clear that BJP has no desire to run the House. It looks like they wish to avoid the debate. I think it is very clear that they have decided to write the session off because today there was no provocation from the opposition, they went ahead and adjourned without any provocation.”

The Winter session has seen accusations hurled from members of treasury as well as Opposition benches, with little legislative business conducted in Parliament.