Parliament bans Pamphlets, Playcard and Leaflets

Following outrage over the Lok Sabha Secretariat’s classification of common words as unparliamentary in a booklet, an advisory has been issued to members to refrain from distributing any pamphlets, leaflets, or placards ahead of the Parliament’s monsoon session.

According to the advisory issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, “as per established convention, no literature, questionnaire, pamphlets, Press notes, leaflets or any matter printed or otherwise should be distributed without the prior permission of Hon’ble Speaker within the precincts of the House. Placards are also strictly prohibited inside the Parliament House Complex.”

Notably, this advisory comes at a time when opposition parties have created a huge uproar over the advisory on demonstrations and dharnas not being permitted within the parliament complex.

“Members cannot use the precincts of the House for any demonstration, dharna strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony. Kind cooperation of members is solicited,” the circular noted.

Several members of Parliament have criticised the move, including Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, who took to Twitter to criticise it.

On the other hand, several documents have been made public to demonstrate that this is not the first time such a circular has been issued. “Many of these circulars were issued during the UPA regime and are now in the public domain. One was released on December 2, 2013, and the other on February 3, 2014 “according to reliable sources

This comes shortly after the Opposition parties erupted over the Lok Sabha Secretariat’s release of a booklet containing a list of words and expressions that will be considered unparliamentary in both Houses of Parliament during the Monsoon Session, which begins on July 18. Among these words are ‘corruption,’ ‘corrupt,’ ‘Jumlajeevi,’ ‘tanashah,’ ‘Dictator,’ ‘black,’ and ‘Khalistani.’

(Inputs from ANI)