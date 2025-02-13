Parliament adjourned, to reconvene on March 10

Parliament was adjourned on Thursday and will reconvene on March 10, in the second and final half of the Budget session.

The Budget session of Parliament kicked off on January 31, beginning with President Droupadi Murmu’s Address to the joint sitting of both the Houses.

After the address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha, followed by its tabling in the Rajya Sabha.

Several key bills were introduced during this session including the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the new Income Tax bill.

The report of the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was also tabled amidst protests by Opposition parties in both Houses.

The Finance Bill, 2025, which will implement tax reforms and budgetary proposals for the upcoming fiscal year, was presented in both the Houses. The session featured discussions and voting on the Demands for Grants for 2025-26, a key parliamentary procedure that ensures the government’s spending plans are approved.

The first sitting of the Budget session concluded today. Both Houses will reconvene on March 10 following the recess, with the session expected to conclude on April 4.