Parl security breach: Accused’s mother says highly qualified daughter was worried about unemployment

Neelam, one of the four accused in the Parliament security breach incident, was frustrated about not having a job despite her high qualification, her family claimed on Wednesday.

Her younger brother Ram Naresh said Neelam completed her Bachelor of Arts (BA), Master of Arts (MA), BEd, and MEd. She is also CTET, M.Phil and NET qualified, he told news agency ANI.

Neelam (42) was detained by Delhi Police from outside the Parliament building along with her associate Amol Shinde (25), a resident of Latur in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

While they protested outside the Parliament, two more of their associates fired smoke pistols in the Lok Sabha chamber inside the Parliament.

They have been identified as Manoranjan D, and Sagar Sharma. Manoranjan gained entry into the Parliament on BJP MP Pratap Simha’s passes.

Speaking about her daughter’s protest, Neelam’s mother said that she was worried about unemployment and told her once that it is better to die than not getting a job despite being highly qualified.

“She was worried about unemployment…I had spoken with her but she never told me anything about Delhi. She used to tell me that she is so highly qualified but has no job, so it is better to die,” Neelam’s mother said.

When Neelam was being taken away by Delhi Police, she was heard shouting “Tanashahi nahi chalegi, mahilao pe atyachaar nahi chalega (stop dictatorship, crime on women)”. She also raised the issue of unemployment.

Another accused Manoranjan D is an engineer and was working in a farm after completing his Bachelor in Engineering in 2016. His father Devraj Gowda calls him a “good boy”.

“My son is a good boy. He is honest and truthful. His only desire is to do good for the society and sacrifice for the society. He used to read Swami Vivekananda’s books. I think he developed such thoughts after reading these books,” Gowda told reporters.

“It is difficult to understand what was running in his mind. My son completed his BE (Bachelor in Engineering) in 2016 and was looking after the farm. He also worked in some firms in Delhi and Bengaluru,” he added.

According to eyewitnesses, the intruders shouted “Tanashahi nahi chalegi” (dictatorship won’t be accepted) before opening the smoke canisters that were hidden in their shoes.

All the four accused have been detained and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that a thorough investigation is being conducted. He also assured a detailed review of the Parliament’s security arrangements.