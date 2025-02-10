Pariksha Pe Charcha with Haryana CM and students

Haryana’s Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday addressed students at the state-level event of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-2025’, encouraging them to embrace challenges with confidence and determination.

Speaking at the event held at Shaheed Major Anuj Rajput Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School at Sector 20, Panchkula, he emphasised on the fact that overcoming challenges leads to greater success and personal fulfillment.

The Chief Minister also shared his own experiences, highlighting that greater the challenge, the more fulfilling is the journey to overcome it. He also shared key success mantras with students, encouraging them to embrace challenges rather than fear them.

During the event, the Chief Minister, along with students of Class 10 and 12 from various schools in the district, watched the live telecast of Prime Minister’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-2025’ programme from Delhi. BJP State President, Mohan Lal Badoli was also present on this occasion. The Prime Minister interacted with students from various parts of the country and shared valuable insights on how to remain stress-free and perform their best during exams. He also addressed their queries and concerns related to examinations and emphasised that students could face any challenge in life by remaining focussed.

The Chief Minister voiced that the Prime Minister interacts directly with students every year before their exams, encouraging them to give exams without stress. Along with students, the Prime Minister also guides their parents and teachers to help maintain the students’ confidence during exam time, said Saini.

The Chief Minister urged students to watch the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme with their parents, as it would help reduce exam-related pressure. He expressed confidence that students would embrace the key mantras given by the Prime Minister and move forward successfully in their lives.

Recalling the pre-2014 system, Saini said that back then, even the most hardworking students did not get their due rewards. According to him, after 2014, Prime Minister Modi and the Haryana government took on this challenge and have transformed the system, creating a favorable environment for education. Moreover, he views that under the state government’s transparent recruitment process, youth are now securing government jobs purely on merit.

After the programme, the Chief Minister interacted with the students, discussing various aspects of their academic journey. He motivated them to perform their best in the upcoming exams and extended his blessings for their success.

The Chief Minister said that their government was not only emphasising on providing quality education but also focusing on skill development for the youth. He said that today, Haryana’s youth were becoming self-reliant by pursuing education alongside startup ventures.

During the discussion, some of these youth shared their experiences, revealing how they built multi-crore businesses from zero investment. “Their success stories reflect the hard work and dedication of Haryana’s young generation,” said Saini.

The Chief Minister said that ahead of the upcoming budget, he held pre-budget discussions with various stakeholders to incorporate valuable suggestions. As part of that process, he recently interacted with young entrepreneurs who have successfully launched startups while continuing their studies.

The Chief Minister also urged the youth to focus on their studies with hard work and dedication while avoiding bad company. He emphasised that taking the wrong path not only darkens their future but also brings immense suffering to their parents. He called upon the youth to take a pledge today to stay away from drugs and lead a responsible life.

Prior to the programme, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the statue of Martyr Major Anuj Rajput in the school premises. On this occasion, the martyr’s father, Sh. Kulvansh, and mother, Smt. Usha Rohilla, were also present.