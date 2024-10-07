Paradip Port breaks new ground in cargo handling

The Paradip Port, Odisha’s lone major port, has broken new ground in cargo handling by handling an impressive 75.17 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in the current fiscal, achieving this milestone 12 days ahead of the previous fiscal’s timeline.

“This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and commitment of Team PPA, who have continuously strived to enhance performance and operational efficiency”, said L. Haranadh, Chairman, Paradip Port Authority (PPA).

This achievement not only highlights port’s growing role as a critical hub in country’smaritime sector but also reinforces its reputation as the country’s No. 1 Major Port.

Advertisement

The port has consistently focused on enhancing its infrastructure, streamlining operations, and embracing technological innovations to better serve its stakeholders. Surpassing the cargo handling mark well ahead of schedule signifies its increasing capability to handle a diverse range of cargo, boosting both trade and economic growth, he added.

The early accomplishment of this cargo milestone sets a new benchmark for the port, reflecting its strategic importance in the region as also the key role in facilitating international trade. By continuing to push boundaries, Paradip Port is on track to break further records and set new milestones in the maritime industry, he concluded.