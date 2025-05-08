Panic in Jammu after missile attacks from Pakistan; all intercepted, confirms Army

Panic gripped Jammu late Wednesday night after a series of missile attacks were launched from Pakistan, triggering loud explosions, sirens, and an enforced blackout across the city and nearby areas. The strikes came just hours after India neutralized Pakistan-based air defence radars and systems as part of the ongoing Operation Sindoor.

Army sources confirmed that eight missiles were fired from Pakistan targeting areas such as Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. “All were successfully intercepted and blocked by the Air Defence Units. The visuals from Jammu resemble Hamas-style attacks on Israel, using multiple low-cost rockets,” said a senior military source.

Advertisement

“Pakistan’s military is operating and behaving like the terrorist organization Hamas. It’s noteworthy that last month, ISI and Hamas held a meeting in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK),” the source further claimed.

Advertisement

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP Sesh Paul Vaid posted on X, “Complete blackout in Jammu. Loud explosions—bombing, shelling, or missile strikes suspected. Fret not—Mata Vaishno Devi is with us, and so are the valiant Indian Armed Forces.”

Reports also confirmed blackouts at various locations in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Rajasthan as a precautionary measure.

Army sources further revealed that hostile drones were sighted at multiple locations along the western front and were engaged effectively by India’s air defence systems.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence said that during the night of May 7–8, Pakistan attempted to target multiple military installations across Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

“These were neutralized by India’s Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. Debris recovered from multiple locations confirms the Pakistani origin of the attacks,” a Ministry spokesperson said.