Panic in Bahraich villages as 2 children injured in wolf attack

Wolf menace has once again created panic in the villages under the Hardi police station area of Bahraich district, as wolves attacked and injured two children on Thursday night.

Both injured children were initially rushed to CHC Mahasi, where they received first aid before being referred to the district hospital.

Forest officials on Friday said that there had been no wolf attack in the Mahasi area for almost two weeks, which had led villagers to heave a sigh of relief. However, on Thursday night, a sudden wolf attack caused panic in the entire area.

According to information received, Ayush (6 months), the son of Ramesh, a resident of Ramvapur Khurd village in the Hardi police station area, had come to his maternal village, Ghumni, three days ago with his mother, Phoolmati. While sleeping with her son Ayush, Phoolmati suddenly woke up around 2:30 am to find a wild animal pulling her child. She quickly pulled Ayush towards herself and began shouting. On hearing her cries, nearby villagers woke up, causing the wolf to leave the child behind and flee. However, six-month-old Ayush sustained injuries in the attack.

In another incident, Mamta (5), the daughter of Tirath, a resident of Nakaha village in the same police station area, was sleeping with her sister when a wolf attacked her around 2:30 am. When the family woke up and raised the alarm, the wolf fled, leaving the injured girl behind.

For the past two months, the terror of wolves has persisted in about 50 villages located on the banks of the Saryu River in Bahriach.

In the past two months, 10 people, including a woman, lost their lives, while 54 others sustained injuries in wolf attacks. So far, five wolves have been captured during the action taken by the Forest Department and sent to the zoo.

According to the Forest Department, one wolf is yet to be captured; however, villagers believe that the number of wolves in the Mahsi area is much higher than that.