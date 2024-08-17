Panic at Lucknow aiport due to alleged leak of radioactive element

Panic gripped at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport ( CCSI) here on Saturday morning following alleged leakage of radio active element.

Sources said the element detected was in anti-cancer medicines and its container was leaking.

Three personnel involved in the investigation have been isolated.

Sources said the container of anti-cancer medicines was to be sent by a flight from Lucknow airport to Guwahati. The scanning of containers was taking place in the domestic cargo terminal side of the airport. Meanwhile the machine beeped which led to suspicion.

The staff present on the spot opened the container which contained anti-cancer medicines. Radioactive elements are used in these medicines.

The container was leaking due to which some workers reportedly complained of uneasiness .

However, the airport administration has shrugged off the matter of the employees fainting. Three workers have been isolated and the leaking container has been kept safely isolated.

NDRF and SDRF teams reached the spot and were conducting investigation.

CCSI Airport Spokesperson said, “A medical consignment activated an alarm for radioactive material. The National Disaster Response Force was called in to ascertain the cause of the alarm. There was no threat to life or injury.

Airport operations have not been impacted.”