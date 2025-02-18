Pandemonium marks UP Budget Session as Opposition disrupts Governor’s address

Chaos erupted on the opening day of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature’s budget session on Tuesday as opposition leaders greeted Governor Anandiben Patel with slogans during her joint address.

As soon as the Governor began reading her address at 11 am, Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators raised slogans and stormed into the well of the House. The protesting members chanted slogans like “Governor, go back” and “Release data of deaths in Kumbh; stop giving false statements.”

Amidst the uproar, the Governor concluded her speech after reading for approximately eight and a half minutes, despite the original address being scheduled for around an hour. The state assembly later reconvened at 12:20 pm, where Speaker Satish Mahana read out the Governor’s address before adjourning the session for the day.

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to present the budget for 2025-26 on Thursday, with the session expected to conclude on March 5.

Before the session began, SP leaders staged a strong protest outside the assembly. MLA Atul Pradhan arrived in shackles, stating, “The way America is insulting Indians will not be tolerated.” Meanwhile, SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha reached the assembly on a bicycle with a matki (pitcher) hanging from it, inscribed with the words “The urn of morality.”

Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey criticized the Governor’s speech, stating, “The Samajwadi Party opposed the address because it contained false figures. We demanded accurate data on the deaths in the Mahakumbh stampede, but the government ignored it. We believe the Governor was saddened by the Mahakumbh tragedy, which is why she did not read the full speech.”

SP MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav also dismissed the address, calling the government’s claims “false and misleading.”

Countering the opposition’s allegations, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized their behavior, stating, “The opposition’s conduct was irresponsible. The Governor’s address is meant to inform the public about the government’s work and achievements in the state.”

Meanwhile, BSP Chief Mayawati also expressed dissatisfaction. In a social media post, she remarked, “The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began today with the Governor’s address, but it failed to address pressing public concerns. Issues like inflation, poverty, unemployment, and backwardness require serious budget allocation and attention.”