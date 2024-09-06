Panchayati Raj ministry, UNICEF come together to strengthen systems for social change

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) India have signed a Letter of Intent to collaborate on strengthening systems and engaging communities for social change.

This partnership aims to set up and institutionalize mechanisms for effective communication between the Ministry, elected representatives and field functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rural Communities.

“The collaboration will help accelerate progress on localized Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by enabling better communication with citizens, particularly women and children and improving the delivery of services to rural citizens,” the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said on Friday.

By enhancing communication and feedback systems, the Ministry is committed to using technology to ensure that important government policies reach rural areas quickly and effectively.

This effort will empower rural citizens to make informed decisions, improve service delivery, and increase transparency in governance, contributing to a more inclusive and connected rural India.