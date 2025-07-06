Panchayat reservation on basis of 2011 Census: UP Panchayat minister

Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has said that the reservation in gram panchayats under the three-tier panchayat elections will be based on the 2011 census.

He further said that 33 per cent of seats in each category will be reserved for women, while the system of rotation of reservation determined in the rules implemented in the last election will also be followed.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, who is also the president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), told mediapersons here on Sunday that the seats of the Gram Panchayat have been reserved for general, backward, women or scheduled castes or scheduled tribes last time, but this time there could be some reshuffling in the seats. He informed that the survey is going on in the gram panchayats for a fresh delimitation.

“On completion of delimitation work, the system of reservation will start, ” he said. Mr Rajbhar said that he will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the quota within quota in the reservation system.

He also announced that his party, SBSP, would contest the panchayat elections alone. “Our party will contest all the seats of district Panchayat members and Kshetra Panchayat members, and gram pradhans.”

On the question of alliance, he said that panchayat elections are not held on the symbol of any party. In such a situation, there is no question of alliance in this election. He reiterated that in 2027, all the backward class leaders will unite to form an NDA government.

The SBSP chief also lashed out at Akhilesh Yadav and said that the SP president triggered a caste clash in Etawah over a dispute over a religious preacher’s caste. “The SP workers did the task of humiliating the Brahmins, but the party office in Azamgarh, named PDA building, was inaugurated with religious rituals by five Brahmins. It is clear that Akhilesh’s PDA is fake and the real PDA is with NDA,” he said, reiterating that if Akhilesh Yadav is a real Muslim friend, then SP should have a Muslim CM for the 2027 polls. Akhilesh Yadav uses the PDA abbreviation for pichde (backward classes), Dalits, and alpsankhyak (minorities).

