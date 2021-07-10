Stuck in a conflict that seems to have no expiry date, Palestinian protestors were gravely injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in many West Bank cities and villages, according to medics and witnesses stationed there.

The protesters were subjected to live ammunition, rubber bullets, and teargas canisters fired by the Israeli soldiers. Meanwhile, the Palestinians threw stones at soldiers, chanted anti-Israel slogans, and waved Palestinian flags.

It all panned out the way it did after a demonstration broke out against a settlement outpost opposite Jabal Sabih following Friday Prayers. The residents wanted the Israeli army stationed at the outpost to completely evacuate it and return the land to original Palestinian owners.

Meanwhile, sporadic protests broke out in other areas like village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, and village of Kafr Qaddoum, east of Qalqilya, where dozens Palestinians, including children, were affected by teargas shelling during clashes with the Israeli army.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that at least 83 Palestinians were injured.

