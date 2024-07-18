Palestinian flags waved in MP during Muharram, 3 detained

Controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh as Palestinian flags were allegedly waved during Muharram processions on 17 July in at least two cities of the state, leading to the detention of three persons in connection with one of the incidents.

The police took action after the Bajrang Dal and other Hindu outfits lodged a complaint regarding one such incident in the Khandwa district of the state.

Videos of the two incidents also surfaced on social media.

In Khandwa town, Palestinian flags were waved in a Muharram procession that began from Imlipura and reached Shivaji Square in the city.

Hindu outfits complained that the waving of the Palestinian flag depicted support for Hamas, which is engaged in a conflict with Israel.

The complainants emphasised that since India has evinced support for Israel in the conflict, the waving of Palestinian flags in support of Hamas was an anti-national act.

Moghat police station Inspector Sanjay Pathak said that the police detained Rehan, Zaid, and another person in connection with the incident.

In a similar incident, a minor boy was seen waving a Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession in the Narsinghgarh town of the Rajgarh district in MP.

Members of Hindu outfits also complained about the incident to the police.

The police are verifying the incident and further investigations are underway.