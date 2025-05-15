Pak’s nuclear weapons should be placed under IAEA’s supervision: Rajnath

Calling Pakistan a “rogue nation”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday wondered if nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such a country and that nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should take control of the same.

Days after the nuclear-armed neighbours ended their worst military conflict in the past nearly three decades, Singh said “Today, from the soil of Srinagar, I want to raise this question before the entire world — are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation?”

He made these remarks while addressing troops of the Chinar Corps at the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar during his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the “Operation Sindoor”. Rajnath Singh was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi.

“I believe that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be placed under the supervision of the IAEA”, he said.

“The extent of India’s resolve against terrorism today can be gauged from the fact that we have not even cared about their nuclear blackmail. The whole world has seen how irresponsibly Pakistan has repeatedly issued nuclear threats to India”, he said.

The Defence inspected Pakistani shells that were dropped in J&K. Some debris were displayed at the Badami Bagh Cantonment. He also visited the Srinagar IAF station and interacted with the soldiers.

Rajnath Singh said, “I feel proud to be here among you amid such adverse conditions. The entire nation is proud of whatever you all did during Operation Sindoor, under the able leadership and guidance of PM Narendra Modi. Before being your Defence Minister, I was an Indian citizen. Besides being the Defence Minister, I am here to express gratitude to you as an Indian citizen”.

He said “First of all, I would like to bow to the supreme sacrifice of the brave jawans while they fought terrorism and terrorists. I pay respect to their memory. I also pay respect to the innocent civilians who were killed in Pahalgam. I also salute the valour of the injured soldiers and pray to God that they may recover at the earliest”.

“After the Pahalgam attack, the manner in which the people of Jammu and Kashmir expressed their anger against Pakistan and terrorists – I also salute the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I am here to feel that energy which destroyed the enemies. The manner in which you destroyed Pakistani border posts and bunkers, I think the enemy will never be able to forget it”.

“The terrorists killed innocent people in Pahalgam after ascertaining their religion and we destroyed their bases in Pakistan because of their deeds”, Rajnath Singh said.

“The success of Operation Sindoor has made it clear to the terrorists and their masters in Pakistan that they are on the target of the Indian forces”. “Operation Sindoor is the largest action of India against the 35 years history of terrorism”.

“The whole world knows that we have always given priority to peace and never supported war. But when the situation becomes so grave when the sovereignty of the country is attacked, then it becomes necessary to respond”.

Referring to the recent IMF loan to Pakistan, the Defence Minister said “India falls in the category of those countries which give funds to the IMF so that the organisation can further give loans to poor countries, but Pakistan has reached the situation from where the line of beggars begins”.