Pakistan has to face yet another shame on the international platform as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has thwarted its attempt to politicize 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said on Wednesday.

At UNSC, Pakistan had initiated a move to list two Indians named Angara Appaji and Gobinda Patnaik as designated terror operatives under the UNSC’s 1267 Committee for Counterterrorism Sanctions.

But the apex body blocked the move after Islamabad failed to produce evidence to back up its allegations.

The move was blocked by five members of the UNSC which includes two non-permanent and three P5 member nations. The members included US, UK, France, Germany and Belgium.

Taking it to Twitter, TS Tirumurti said, “Pakistan’s blatant attempt to politicize 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour, has been thwarted by UN Security Council. We thank all those Council members who have blocked Pakistan’s designs.”

This is the second such move of Pakistan blocked by the UNSC as earlier, two other Indians, Ajoy Mistry and Venu Madhav Dongara, were proferred by Pakistan.

Pakistan is trying to malign India’s image by such moves at UNSC after India’s success last year in getting Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) founder Masood Azhar listed as a global terrorist by the 1267 committee.

It is worth mentioning that apart from claiming the responsibility of the Pulwama terror attack, the JeM had also released a video of the suicide bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar.

Azhar Masood was lodged in Jammu’s high-security Kot Bhalwal jail when he was released in exchange for 155 hostages held on an Indian Airlines flight that had been hijacked to Kandahar in Afghanistan in 1999.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed the chargesheet in the 2019 February Pulwama terror attack case naming terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf Asghar and 17 others.

The accused named in the 13,800 pages chargesheet include those who were arrested from Pulwama for providing logistics, including shelter and shooting the last video of the suicide bomber Adil Dar.

NIA also mentioned the use of e-commerce platforms by the terror module in purchasing the high-end batteries, phones and chemicals for use in carrying out the attack.