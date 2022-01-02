Pakistan’s BAT attack foiled by Indian Army in Keran sector

In a complete breach of the ongoing ceasefire understanding, a Pakistan army-backed Border Action Team (BAT) attack in north Kashmir’s Keran sector has been foiled by the Indian Army.

A heavily armed Pakistani infiltrator, whose identity card in Army uniform has been recovered, has been gunned down by the Indian Army.

Pakistan’s action came shortly after the Indian Army as a goodwill gesture offered sweets to Pakistani soldiers at several points on the Line of Control (LOC).

Srinagar-based Defence spokesman Colonel Emron Musavi said on Sunday that “an infiltration or BAT action was attempted in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district on 1 January. Swift action by the troops deployed at the Line of Control foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist, later identified as Mohammad Shabbir Malik, a Pakistani national, equipped with weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores”.

The incident site is located on the Pakistani side of the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System, kept under surveillance by the Indian Army to effectively counter any nefarious activity by the infiltrators or Pakistan Army.

“Incomplete breach of the Ceasefire Understanding arrived at between the DGMO’s, one-armed intruder dressed in Pathani suit and a black jacket was detected moving from areas under the control of Pakistan Army across the Line of Control at around 1500 hours on 01 January 21. Ambushes were laid along likely routes that could be adopted by the intruder and movement was followed till 1600 hours.,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said, “Ambush was sprung at the opportune moment and the infiltrator was eliminated. The body of the slain infiltrator was recovered along with one AK 47 and a large quantity of ammunition including seven grenades. The surveillance of the area is in progress, denying any exploitation of the bad weather condition prevailing in the area and the operation is ongoing. The route adopted by the terrorist was similar to the one adopted on 04 Apr 20 during Operation Rangadori Bhaikh in which five terrorists were eliminated.”

A search of the belongings revealed Pakistani National identity card and vaccination certificates (issued by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination Government of Pakistan) identifying him as Mohammad Shabir Malik. The belongings also include a photo of the infiltrator in the Army Uniform wearing the name tab of Shabbir.

This clearly establishes that Pakistan continues to sponsor CROSS BORDER terror. A Hotline communication has been made to Pakistan Army asking them to take back the body of the killed individual, Colonel Musavi added.