A Pakistani terrorist and also a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Abrar Ahmad were killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in the Parimpora locality of Srinagar.

Three CRPF personnel, including an assistant commandant and a sub-inspector, were injured during the encounter.

Giving details of the incident, the police said there was a specific input about terrorists carrying out an attack on the highway. Keeping in view the seriousness of the input few joint check posts of J&K Police and CRPF were set up along the highway. At the Parimpora check post a vehicle was stopped and their identity was asked but the person sitting at the back seat opened his bag and took out a grenade.

The men at the check post swiftly swung into action and grabbed the person sitting at the back seat. Both the driver and the person sitting at the back seat were taken to police station where after taking off his mask it was identified that he was Abrar, a top LeT Commander. He was put to joint interrogation by JKP, CRPF and Army.

One Pistol and hand grenades were recovered from his possession, police said. “On sustained interrogation by the joint teams of JKP, CRPF and Army he disclosed that he had kept his AK-47 rifle in a house located at Maloora, police said. Thereafter he was taken to that house to recover the weapon after laying proper cordon of the suspected house.

When the security forces were entering the house to recover the weapon, one of his associates, a Pakistani terrorist, about whom he didn’t disclose anything, hiding inside the house fired on the party. In the initial firefight 3 CRPF personnel got injured and Abrar accompanying the search party got hit, the police said.

The injured security force personnel were evacuated and the rest of the party took position and called for reinforcement. The cordon of the target house was strengthened by components of JKP, CRPF and Army and the fire was further retaliated. In the ensuing gun fire foreign terrorist who fired from inside the house got killed and Abrar also got neutralised. Two AK-47 rifles along with ammunition were recovered from the site.

Abrar was involved in several killings of security forces personnel.