Pakistani terrorist killed; soldier, cop injured in J&K encounter

A heavily armed Pakistani terrorist has been killed in the forest area of Reasi district in a joint operation by the Indian Army along with J&K Police and Special Operation Group (SOG). However, another terrorist managed to escape during the encounter.

An Army jawan and a policeman were injured during an exchange of fire.

Defence spokesman, Lt. Colonel Suneel Bartwal said on Tuesday that the joint operation was launched based on specific information about the presence of two armed terrorists. A dynamic counter-terrorist grid was established with extensive deployment in the area.

Based on the intelligence, the Indian Army and the J&K Police launched a swift operation in the Kalaban area in the Reasi district on 4 September. The terrorists trapped inside the cordoned house opened fire on the security personnel deployed outside. In the ensuing heavy firefight, one terrorist was neutralised.

A detailed search of the house and the surrounding areas after the encounter resulted in the recovery of one terrorist body along with other war-like stores including one AK series assault rifle with magazines.

Search Operation in progress.

The Indian Army successfully demolished an IED in the same region on 3 September. A major incident has been averted in the region by these two consecutive actions by security forces.

The presence of these heavily armed terrorists in the hinterland indicates sustained attempts by inimical forces to destabilize the SPPR region.