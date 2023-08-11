Pakistani intruder shot dead in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday shot dead an intruder from Pakistan and foiled an infiltration bid along the border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran.

On seeing suspicious movements along the International Border early in the morning, BSF personnel challenged the intruder as he did not stop and continued moving ahead, an official told IANS.

The personnel, sensing a threat, opened fire, killing the man on the spot, the official added.

More details are awaited.