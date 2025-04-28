Pakistani Hindus’ hopes dashed as Uttarakhand cancels Char Dham registrations

The Centre’s decision to cancel the visas of Pakistani nationals staying in India has dashed the hopes of 77 Hindus from across the border who were planning to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand.

Cancelling all 77 registrations of Pakistani Hindus wishing to undertake the Char Dham pilgrimage, state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said that terrorism and tourism cannot go hand in hand.

“The state government has cancelled the registration of Pakistani travellers for the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. Nearly 77 Pakistani Hindus had registered to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, and the renowned Sikh shrine Hemkund Sahib. Tourism and terrorism cannot go hand in hand. The attack on tourists was a cowardly act by terrorists, and they, along with their masters, will have to pay a heavy price in the days ahead,” said Maharaj.

He added that the state government has completed all preparations for the Char Dham Yatra, set to begin in April with the opening of the portals of the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines. All necessary arrangements for a smooth and safe pilgrimage are being made by the state administration across all pilgrimage routes.

“There is huge enthusiasm and fervor among devotees for this year’s Char Dham Yatra. More than 22 lakh devotees have registered online since March 20, when registration was opened by the tourism department. This includes over 25,000 foreign devotees from 185 countries,” added the state tourism minister.

It is notable that the Uttarakhand government’s action aligns with the Centre’s directive to cancel the visas of Pakistani nationals who had come to India, sending them back in light of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists’ barbaric act led to the killing of nearly 28 Hindu tourists, including two foreign nationals, as well as one officer each from the Indian Navy and Intelligence Bureau.

According to the state tourism minister, new motorcycles and equipment have been distributed to the police in Uttarkashi district to ensure better traffic management on the Char Dham routes and quick response in case of any emergencies.

Besides the deployment of adequate security forces along the Char Dham shrines, they have also been instructed to ensure continuous patrolling at sensitive stretches including Ganganani to Dabrani, Dabrani to Sukkhi, Jhala to Harsil, Dharali to Bhaironghati, Silkyara to Radi Top, Radi Top to Aurchha, Barkot to Dobata, Syana to Rana Chatti, Rana Natt to Hanuman Chatti, and Hanuman Chatti to Janaki Chatti-Kharsali.