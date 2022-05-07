Pakistani documents recovered during police raids in Jammu

During raids at multiple locations in Jammu city on Friday, the J&K Police recovered vital Pakistani documents in a separatist’s related case.

The case in 2007 was registered in City Police Station Jammu after objectionable and sensitive slogans were raised during the visit of separatist leader Sayeed Ali Shah Geelani.

Police said that incriminating material was also recovered during the raids.

The investigation and legal proceedings of the case were going on with the two accused, Rayees Ahmed Malik and Mohammad Sharif Sartaj evading arrest.

Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu, Chandan Kohli said that after the issuance of house search warrants by the Judicial Magistrate, special teams of Jammu police conducted raids at the houses of both these accused.

The houses of the duo were searched by police teams in presence of the Executive Magistrate during which several sensitive documents and incriminating material have been recovered.

The seized material includes Jamaat e Islami (banned organization) literature related to the Doda region, forms for medical admission in Pakistan, a report regarding a person namely Abdul Rehman who was a Pakistani national who visited the area and was later deported, literature related to Jammu Kashmir freedom movement, a phone diary containing Pakistan numbers, cash register regarding various accounts, an identity card pertaining to Iran, Photographs with Jamaat e Islami leaders, meeting notices regarding Jammu Kashmir freedom movement and stamps regarding Jammu and Kashmir freedom movement.

SSP Chandan Kohli said that a fresh case in Police Station Peer Mitha has been registered over the recovery of incriminating material related to a banned organisation and further investigation and legal proceedings into the matter are going on.