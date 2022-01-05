Pakistani among 3 terrorists gunned down in Pulwama

Three terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), including a Pakistani national, were killed on Wednesday in an encounter in Chandgam area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

A joint team of the Army, CRPF and Police cordoned the area on the basis of intelligence inputs. The terrorists opened fire at security forces leading to the encounter.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has described it as a major success as the terrorists were categorised and were involved in civilian killings and attacks at security forces personnel.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including US made 2 M-4 carbines and 1 AK series rifle were recovered.

Security forces had on Tuesday gunned down two terrorists linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Kulgam district. They were involved in several terror crimes, said the IGP.