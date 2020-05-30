Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K’s Poonch district; two terrorists neutralised in an ongoing firing in Kulgam.

According to the reports, the ceasefire violation was reported in the district’s Qasba, Malti and Kerni sectors.

The incident took place at around 10 am when the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and intense firing with small arms along the Line of Control. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, a defence statement said.

The ceasefire violation along the LoC started even as an encounter was underway in Kulgam district, where security forces were successful in neutralising two terrorists.

The gun-battle was triggered when the militants fired at a Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) party launched by the army and police following specific information about the presence of terrorists hiding in the area.

“Two terrorists neutralised in the on going operation at Wanpora Kulgam. Joint operation in progress,” police said in a brief statement.

The violations of the ceasefire by Pakistan have continued despite the lockdown imposed to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

A few days back, the United Nations chief Antonio Guterres had appealed for a global ceasefire during the coronavirus to focus on the true fight of our lives.

In a brief speech at the UN headquarters in New York, Guterres said, “The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war”.

“That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world”, he added.

(With inputs from IANS)