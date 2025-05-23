Pakistan-occupied Congress a new threat to India, says CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is not the only threat to India, but a “Pakistan-occupied Congress” has emerged as a new threat.

“So far, I had heard about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, but for the first time in my life, I realised that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is not the only threat. A new threat called Pakistan-occupied Congress has emerged because the mentality of these Congress people has been shaped by Pakistanis. They ask questions which only Pakistan would ask,” Fadnavis said while addressing a public gathering in the Ichalkaranji assembly constituency of Kolhapur district.

“Rahul Gandhi and his followers ask how many drones have fallen and which ones were discovered. He said when Pakistan sent Chinese drones worth only Rs 15,000, how did you send missiles worth Rs 15 lakh to counter them? Now these fools don’t know that there is a difference between war drones and drones used for agricultural purposes to spray pesticides. Agricultural drones are not used in war but who will explain it to these fools? Only India has made anti-drone guns which can shoot down 64 drones at a time. Not even America has it, but who will explain it to these fools? A Pakistani virus has entered their heads and that Pakistani virus has corrupted the hard disk inside their heads. That is why they ask such questions,” Fadnavis said.

“Pakistan sent a large number of drones. However, not a single one could hit its target in India. Our army destroyed them. Pakistan does not have weapons which can touch Indian soil. After Pakistan knelt down, we declared a ceasefire. We did not attack Pakistani citizens. The biggest achievement of this war is that all the war material used was made in India,” Fadnavis said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown that those who look at India with evil intentions will be given a befitting reply. Today, my mothers and sisters came to this meeting wearing vermilion with pride. But it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi took revenge on those who wiped away the vermilion from their foreheads. Around 100 terrorists, including members of the families of Masood Ahmed and Hafiz Saeed, were killed because of Prime Minister Modi,” Fadnavis said.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that any proposals for the development of Ichalkaranji and its surroundings will be approved immediately. He announced that various development works worth more than Rs 713 crore in Ichalkaranji assembly constituency have been inaugurated.