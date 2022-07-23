Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has accused Pakistan of creating the hybrid terror structure in Jammu and Kashmir and misusing social media to trap innocent youth for terrorism.

The DGP, who visited Pulwama, Anantnag and other terrorism-hit districts in south Kashmir, said Pakistan and its handlers were involving faceless elements in terrorism to create trouble in J&K. He, however, assured that the counter-terrorism strategy of the J&K Police and other security agencies is in place to fight this evil design with fortitude.

He said the police has dealt with this new trend of terrorism successfully and would continue to do so.

The DGP further said that Pakistani agencies and their handlers are using social media for misleading the youth of J&K to push them into terrorism. The J&K Police would continue to take stringent action against those involved in any secessionist activities. As regards the Thana Devas, the DGP said it is aimed to address the issues of the public on the spot and further strengthen the police-public relations.

Dilbag Singh laid foundation stone for a commando training centre (CTC) of the Indian Reserve Police (IRP) 23rd Battalion Headquarters at Lethpora in Awantipora district.

Accompanied by ADGP Armed/IRP J&K SJM Geelani, ADGP (Hqrs), PHQ, MK Sinha, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, DIG AP/IR Kashmir Shahid Mehraj, AIG Building PHQ Javid Iqbal Matoo, and AIG Communication Manoj Pandith the DGP visited Anantnag where, in his presence, the first women police station for South Kashmir was inaugurated by Principal Women Degree College Anantang Dr. Nuzhat.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The purpose behind opening the women police station across the UT is to provide a better environment to women. Crime against women has been taken seriously and to bring down any type of crime against women, the women police stations have been opened where the victims of crime will be conducted with by women officers/officials,” the DGP added.

The DGP added that opening separate women police stations will provide an opportunity to the women of the respective areas to come forward more freely to report crime as they would be able to express their grievances more comfortably. He added that women Police officers would be sensitive enough to understand the grievances of the female victims.

He directed for making a separate recreational room inside the women police station for kids. Women representing different fields like education, judiciary, local self governance and social workers were present on the occasion.

On his visit to Pulwama, the DGP visited 182 Bn CRPF headquarters where he chaired a J&K Police and CRPF officers meeting. On the very outset he expressed his solidarity with the officer colleagues and bereaved family of ASI Vinod Kumar of the Battalion who was martyred in a terror attack at Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama.

While interacting with the officers, the DGP stressed upon the officers to continue their efforts to counter the Pakistan sponsored terrorism. He stressed for strengthening communication within the forces at different levels to augment the security grids in their respective areas.

The DGP said that the police, security forces and people have to work together to defeat saboteurs and enemies of peace. He stressed on the importance of maintaining close synergy between the forces to meet the security challenges.