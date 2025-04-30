Pakistan now targets IB in Jammu, Indian Army responds appropriately

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday also targeted Indian positions at the International Border (IB) in the Jammu district besides various places along the Line of Control (LoC). They indulged in unprovoked firing across six Sectors in J&K.

This is the first time in the past six days that the Pakistani troops have also violated the ceasefire on the IB.

Sources said that Pakistani troops opened fire across the IB at Pargwal in the Jammu district.

Indian Army troops responded appropriately.

Pakistan army targeted multiple Indian positions along the LOC — both in the Jammu division and the Kashmir valley.

Officials said, “During the night of 29-30 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir”.

“Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately”.

Unprovoked small arms firing by the Pakistan Army was also reported from their posts across the LoC in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, as well as across the International Border in the Pargwal Sector.

Pakistan has been resorting to firing across the LoC and IB after the targeted killing of 26 tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam on 22 April.

The IB extends into the Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts of the Jammu division, while the LoC touches the other districts.